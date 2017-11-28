Photoshop uses AI to make selecting people less of a hassle

The tech is powered by Adobe's AI platform, Sensei. "Complicated details around the subject aren't an issue, because this feature is using machine learning to recognize the objects," Adobe Photoshop Product Manager Meredith Payne Stotzner says in the YouTube video (below). During the demo, she uses it select a single person on the street, a group of volleyball players, a couple on the beach and a red panda.

In some cases, details like hair and fur aren't properly selected, but using the tool would certainly give you a big head start. It pretty much eliminates the tedious hand-drawn or tweaked masking process, letting you focus on the fine details. Since it uses machine learning tech, it should also get better over time.

There are already plenty of Photoshop plugins like Akvis SmartMask and Fluid Mask that can do something similar to Select Subject. However, it'll be nice to have such a feature as part of Photoshop, rather than paying extra for a plugin. And the new feature is more than just a technology "sneak" -- it's an actual feature coming in a future Photoshop build. Adobe has yet to say exactly when it'll arrive, however.