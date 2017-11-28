Thieves tell cops 'Mr. Telsa' said it was okay to swipe Teslas

Investigating a break-in at the dealership, police tracked down a suspect in one of the stolen Teslas and found him to be was in possession of keys, the dealership's business license and a check for $49,500 made out to Tesla. In a burst of what may have been alcohol-fueled inspiration, he claimed his name was Telsa and that someone he barely knew gave him the car and keys.

While police checked clues at the dealership, a stolen Tesla happened to drive right by them. It ran out of battery power a moment later, so police easily picked up the 27-year-old female suspect, who apparently forgot about the whole "never return to the scene of the crime" thing.

Later in the morning, the third stolen vehicle was found parked outside (wait for it) a liquor store. The latter two individuals said they were part of the "Tesla family" and the woman said she received the high-priced vehicle from "Mr. Tesla" himself.

Luckily the cars were undamaged and the doors not pried, likely because the thieves had the keys to get in. After getting lucky with the initial theft, it's pretty clear they weren't criminal masterminds, though. "It's one of those cases where you're going, 'What?' and you're scratching your head," Keller told KSL.com. "The good thing is we have four people in custody and hopefully all the property returned."