Amazon's AI camera helps developers harness image recognition

The DeepLens has a 4 megapixel camera that can capture 1080P video, along with a 2D microphone array. It's powered by an Intel Atom Processor with more than 100 gigaflops of power, which means it can process tens of frames of video through the deep-learning AI systems per second. The DeepLens camera has WiFi, USB and micro HDMI ports, and 8 gigabytes of memory to run all that code on, too. It runs Ubuntu 16.04, and can connect to Amazon Web Serivces, too.

While primarily for developers right now, it's not hard to see possible cool consumer applications down the line. Amazon has already put together some templates for devs to practice with, letting them use the DeepLens camera to detect things like faces, dogs and cats, hot dogs (or not) and a variety of household items, along with various motions and actions. Imagine showing DeepLens a bottle of shampoo, which then is recognized and relayed to Amazon to order you another bottle, or an attached device that can recognize your pets and feed them appropriately.

Barr notes that many future projects will likely run both onboard the device and in the cloud. "With eyes, ears, and a fairly powerful brain that are all located out in the field and close to the action, it can run incoming video and audio through on-board deep learning models quickly and with low latency, making use of the cloud for more compute-intensive higher-level processing. For example, you can do face detection on the DeepLens and then let Amazon Rekognition take care of the face recognition."