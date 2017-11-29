Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Frank Masi / Sony Pictures
Amazon's latest Prime perk is an early 'Jumanji' screening

Buy tickets for an advance showing 12 days before its public release.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
23m ago in AV
Frank Masi / Sony Pictures

Amazon Prime members will have a new perk soon for all the Jumanji fans in the house. Subscribers can book tickets for a December 8th advance showing of the upcoming movie, which will screen a full 12 days before its public release.

Prime members can buy up to 10 tickets for early screenings of Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle at over 1,000 Regal, AMC, ArcLight Cinemas, and National Amusements locations. The film is a follow-up to the 1995 classic Jumanji, but this time around, high schoolers stuck in detention fiddle with an ancient cartridge-based video game and get sucked into a dangerous jungle world. If you're eager to dive in ahead of the new movie, try the Facebook-promoted VR experience.

