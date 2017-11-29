Apple fixes macOS bug allowing full access without a password

It didn't take long for Apple to patch that nasty macOS High Sierra flaw that let intruders gain full administrator access (aka root) on your system. The company has released Security Update 2017-001, which should prevent people from gaining control over a Mac just by putting "root" in the username and hitting the Return key a few times. Needless to say, you'll want to apply this fix as soon as you can if you're running Apple's latest desktop OS.
The practical threat of this exploit is fairly low, as it requires that someone have physical access to your Mac. You could also thwart it by setting a root password. The concern, of course, is that this is a disconcertingly simple trick -- it wouldn't take much for someone to access your unattended MacBook in a coffee shop. As good as it is that Apple is fixing the bug quickly, it ideally wouldn't have been there in the first place.