Jim Beam's smart decanter will pour you a shot when you ask

What do you want in a smart speaker assistant? It might be to manage calendars and appointments. For others, it could be the ability to ask the speaker to play your favorite music. But for some, the real value in a smart speaker is its ability to dispense bourbon with a simple voice command. At least, that's what the people over at Jim Beam think. They've unveiled JIM, the first smart decanter, and it will pour shots for you. It's priced at $35 and scheduled to arrive by December 15th, though it appears to be sold out at the moment.
You can see JIM in action in the video above. The voice of JIM is Fred Noe, who is Jim Beam's seventh-generation master distiller. While he will answer some of your voiced questions (mostly bourbon-related), the decanter's primary function is to pour you a shot, which it can do with a simple voice command. It's important to note that the "smart" functions will only last for about six months -- at that point, the 3G will expire, and it will work only as a regular decanter.
This is a pretty silly device, but if you're a fan of Jim Beam, it seems like a fun thing to have. You can't beat that price point, and the aesthetics of the decanter aren't bad at all. Plus, it's certainly a conversation piece -- not only will people comment on it, but you can actually talk to it about life's most difficult questions.