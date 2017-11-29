Jim Beam's smart decanter will pour you a shot when you ask

You can see JIM in action in the video above. The voice of JIM is Fred Noe, who is Jim Beam's seventh-generation master distiller. While he will answer some of your voiced questions (mostly bourbon-related), the decanter's primary function is to pour you a shot, which it can do with a simple voice command. It's important to note that the "smart" functions will only last for about six months -- at that point, the 3G will expire, and it will work only as a regular decanter.

This is a pretty silly device, but if you're a fan of Jim Beam, it seems like a fun thing to have. You can't beat that price point, and the aesthetics of the decanter aren't bad at all. Plus, it's certainly a conversation piece -- not only will people comment on it, but you can actually talk to it about life's most difficult questions.