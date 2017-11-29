New Yorkers can report identities used in fake net neutrality comments

"Everyone should be concerned about potential corruption of the federal policy making process," said Schneiderman in a statement. "The FCC is refusing to help us -- or anyone else -- conduct a serious investigation, so we're asking New Yorkers to help us get to the bottom of what happened. New Yorkers deserve a fair and transparent process -- not only here where the future of their internet access hangs in the balance, but in every case where the government is considering a policy that affects Americans' daily lives."

According to Schneiderman's office, the FCC has been unwilling to provide any evidence of the misused identities, which is against the law in New York. The Attorney General's office believes that tens of thousands of New Yorkers' names and addresses were used to fraudulently flood the public comment system in the name of anti-net neutrality.