Porsche’s powerful hybrid is a sports car disguised as a station wagon

But there's no way you'll ever be able to spit that name out before you get the car from a standstill to 62 miles per-hour, something this Panamera can accomplish in 3.4 seconds. Additionally, the all-wheel-drive vehicle has a top speed of 192 miles per-hour in case you're running late getting the kids to school. It accomplishes these impressive feats as a hybrid thanks to a four-liter V8 engine with an electric motor that produces a whopping 680 horsepower.

Once you get past the brute strength and Porsche styling, the Panamera is still an actual hybrid. It has an impressive pure-electric range of 30 miles powered by a 14.1kWh battery pack. More than enough for local errands or short commutes without tapping into the gas engine. The battery can be charged from 2.4 to six hours based on the type of charger you've hooked the car too.

So if you're looking for a sports car that's shaped like a station wagon and you can afford to drop almost $200,000 on a car, Porsche has got you covered.