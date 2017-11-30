Apple's High Sierra security patch affected Mac file sharing

1. Open the Terminal app, in the Utilities folder of the Applications folder.

2. Type sudo /usr/libexec/configureLocalKDC and hit Return.

3. Enter your administrator password and press Return.

4. Quit the Terminal app.

Done. The number of people affected by the new security update's flaw is unknown. Apple jumped on the case relatively quickly when the initial problems became clear, but whether or not they'll release yet another update for this latest issue is unknown.