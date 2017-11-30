Engadget giveaway: Win a DiskStation DS418 courtesy of Synology!

After a quick setup and you could be running your own private cloud server with one of Synology's NAS drives like the DiskStation DS418. This device can handle a variety of tasks while providing more storage space at an ultimately more affordable price than third-party online services. You can schedule backups of your personal computer and mobile data, synchronize data across all your devices and access files from anywhere with either a mobile device or PC. If you're into 4K movies, the DS418 provides online transcoding via Video Station and DS video allowing high-res content to playback on devices that don't even support UHD. With Surveillance Station software installed, you can also record and monitor video from connected security cameras. This week, Synology has provided us with one of its DiskStation DS418 4-bay models so that one lucky reader can expand their world of storage, streaming and capture. Just head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to three chances at winning this NAS from Synology.