Google Assistant will soon help you find local home services

To be clear, this isn't just to advise users of the best nearby restaurants, which Amazon's Alexa has been doing for years. The new Google Assistant questionnaire helps find specialists, like plumbers and electricians. In some cities, it will suggest businesses that have been prescreened by Google and companies such as HomeAdvisor and Porch. Otherwise, it will still offer suitable options in the area. The feature will start rolling out to US users in the coming weeks.