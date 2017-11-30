Google Assistant will soon help you find local home services

Like rival assistants Alexa and Siri, Google Assistant keeps adding new features, including identifying songs and controlling Chromecast. But now it can help users find local businesses, too. Instead of just providing a top list, however, Google Assistant will ask several questions to get the right nearby shop that fits the user's needs.
To be clear, this isn't just to advise users of the best nearby restaurants, which Amazon's Alexa has been doing for years. The new Google Assistant questionnaire helps find specialists, like plumbers and electricians. In some cities, it will suggest businesses that have been prescreened by Google and companies such as HomeAdvisor and Porch. Otherwise, it will still offer suitable options in the area. The feature will start rolling out to US users in the coming weeks.