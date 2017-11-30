Show More Results

Image credit: Marriott Hotels
Marriott wants guests to save and share their shower door doodles

A pilot program in the chain's Irvine hotel could roll out to more locations.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
27m ago in Gadgetry
Marriott Hotels

Who doesn't get their best ideas in the middle of a shower? The Marriott hotel chain is piloting a new addition to customer rooms that lets them jot down notes on their shower door -- which can be digitally recorded and sent to guests later.

Guests at the Marriott in Irvine, California can stay in a 'Splash of Brilliance' room equipped with the device. It's not terribly fancy: Like any glass door, it gets foggy during a hot shower and becomes a makeshift canvas to doodle on. Guests can save whatever they sketch out to a file in a paired tablet, whether it's casual notes or serious architectural plans.

To its credit, this lo-fi solution is likely a lot cheaper and simpler than sticking a waterproof tablet setup in every shower. The pilot program will last for the next two months, and may be rolled out further depending on feedback.

