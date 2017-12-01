Chrome on Windows will block third-party apps that cause crashes

Chrome 66, due out in April of next year, will start warning users after a crash, telling them that injected code is the culprit for their issues, and then helping them remove the specific software. In July 2018, Chrome 68 for Windows will start blocking code injected by third-party software. If that keeps Chrome from launching, the browser will restart and allow it, but will also request that the user remove the software. In January of 2019, Chrome 72 will block apps that try to inject code automatically, no questions asked (though some software will still be allowed, like accessibility software, input method editors and Microsoft-signed code).