Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Capcom
save
Save
share

'Mega Man 11' will arrive on consoles and PC in late 2018

Plus, all eight 'Mega Man X' games are headed to current platforms.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
28m ago in AV
Comments
116 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Capcom

This month marks the 30th anniversary of the original Mega Man, which came out for NES on December 17th, 1987. In a stream celebrating the milestone, Capcom had a couple announcements -- most importantly, that Mega Man 11 will be coming to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC in late 2018. But Capcom had another surprise in store for long-time fans: All eight games in the notoriously difficult-to-find Mega Man X series will come to leading platforms.

As the trailer above shows, Mega Man 11 is leaving the 8-bit retro styling found in Mega Man 9 and 10 for smoother updated graphics akin to the newer Super Mario Bros games. The 30th anniversary stream didn't reveal much else about the new title, but a few veterans of the Mega Man X team chimed in to reminisce. Check in at 1:18:30 to see Capcom producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya and others chat about their experiences making games in the famed series.

It'll be great to see Mega Man return to a Nintendo system, and that's not all the Switch is getting. Two Mega Man Legacy Collections are headed to the console in 2018: The first includes Mega Man 1 through 6, while the second will have Mega Man 7 through 10 plus DLC for the last two games in the series.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr