Google embraces the notch with iPhone X Gmail update

It's a bit odd that it took Google until now to get to Gmail for the iPhone X, as it has already seen its way to updating Waze, YouTube, Google Home, Maps, and the aforementioned Drive apps. Luckily, iOS Gmail users will get more in the bargain than just the notch feature. Google has also added support for third-party email apps including iCloud, Outlook and Yahoo mail -- a feature it first revealed in a beta not long ago.