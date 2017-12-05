Instagram can now automatically archive your Stories

Your archived Stories can also be used in the second new addition to Instagram. Underneath the bio in your profile, there will now be a section called Stories Highlights. They're collections of previously shared Stories that will stay posted to your profile for as long as you want them there and you can have as many of them as you want. To make one, tap the "New" circle underneath your bio and select any stories you want to add from your new archive. You'll then pick a cover image and name the Highlight and then it's there for any of your followers to see at any time. To edit or delete them, just tap and hold.

Both features are rolling out now.

Image: Instagram