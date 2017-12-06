The BBC will teach school kids how to spot fake news

Up to 1,000 schools could benefit from talks on the topic and classroom activities, including a game developed by animation studio Aardman (of Wallace and Gromit fame) and that will put pupils on the floor of a newsroom. Speaking at an event yesterday, Director-General of the BBC Tony Hall said: "We at the BBC have a real responsibility here."

"By sharing our journalistic expertise, we want to give young people the skills and awareness they need to be confident about identifying the real news stories, and calling out the fakes."