Oculus Rift Core 2.0 update is now available in beta

Rift Core 2.0 includes a fully customizable Oculus Home, so you can decorate your VR space the way you want to, with interactive objects and furniture options. Dash is the new interface that allows you to interact with your computer in VR. While it will run on Windows 7 or later, you need Windows 10 to fully take advantage of the dashboard overlay. The updated desktop app is focused on discovery to make it easy to find new games and experiences, as well as to connect with friends. To learn more about using Rift Core 2.0, you can check out the Oculus Team's Getting Started guide.