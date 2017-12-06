Porsche is working on a plug-in hybrid version of the 911

New battery tech could extend electric-only range to 43 miles on a 47 amp-hour battery, and by the time the cars hit the market, that number could go up. The Panamera hybrid Porsche showed off at the LA Auto Show boasted a 30-mile range on a 14.1kWh battery.

Why the 911, though? Well, it could be that Porsche is willing to try anything to boost fuel economy and get regulators off its back -- a 2017 911 Carrera gets 20 MPG city and 29 MPG highway.