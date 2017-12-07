This wireless VR tech could make it easier to play with others

Amimon, which will be debuting the technology at the VRX conference in San Francisco today, says its solution has advantages over the WiGig-powered alternatives. Since it doesn't need to be in view of a receiver, you can step outside with a pair of augmented reality glasses and still be able to connect to a computer in your home. It'll also be able to work in a variety of spaces, from crowded rooms to huge open environments. The main reason companies are eyeing 60GHz/WiGig for VR is due to its low latency and massive data throughput, but Amimon claims its patented technology can do the same in the 5GHz spectrum.

Amimon's wireless VR module

As you'd expect, the company's tech is currently compatible with all of the major VR headsets: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and PlayStation VR. It can output 2K video at 90FPS for the two PC-powered headsets, as well as 1080p at 120 FPS for the PS VR. Amimon describes it as a complete solution for wireless VR -- it's able to both transmit lag-free video, as well as all the necessary sensor data.

At this point, Amimon's wireless module is still in its early stages. The company isn't discussing any release timing yet, as that will depend on future partners. Similarly, pricing is still up in the air, but it expects the first generation of wireless accessories to cost around $100.