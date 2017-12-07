Duolingo podcasts are a casual way to learn a new language

Duolingo is moving beyond gamifying language learning and into podcasts. The first season focuses on simple-to-understand Spanish-language stories. But they aren't fiction. The first episode is about a boy who loves soccer (football to the rest of the world) and his local Mexican team getting promoted to Division One. The podcast has a NPR feel to it, which is probably because it's hosted by Martina Castro, who co-founded the broadcaster's Radio Ambulante series.