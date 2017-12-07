Google puts celebrities to work answering your search questions

It's easy to find celebrity info if you're determined to look for it, but wouldn't you rather hear it straight from the source? You just might. Google is adding a feature to mobile searches in the US that has celebrities answering questions in selfie-style videos. If you want to know Gina Rodriguez's favorite movie or whether Will Ferrell can play the drums, you'll see a video that can take over the full screen.
Other celebrities answering questions on launch include Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, James Franco, Tracee Ellis Ross and Seth MacFarlane, among others. That's definitely not a comprehensive celeb list, but Google is promising more videos from both up-and-coming and well-known stars in the "next few months." There's no mention of international availability.
The feature is intended to offer a "surprise" to searchers. At the same time, it's also a slight competitive edge for Google. If you're a Nick Jonas devotee, wouldn't you rather hear answers from him on Google instead of reading text on Bing? So long as you like the videos in the first place, this could keep you coming back just in case your favorite star has a custom Google answer.