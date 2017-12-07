Google puts celebrities to work answering your search questions

Other celebrities answering questions on launch include Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, James Franco, Tracee Ellis Ross and Seth MacFarlane, among others. That's definitely not a comprehensive celeb list, but Google is promising more videos from both up-and-coming and well-known stars in the "next few months." There's no mention of international availability.

The feature is intended to offer a "surprise" to searchers. At the same time, it's also a slight competitive edge for Google. If you're a Nick Jonas devotee, wouldn't you rather hear answers from him on Google instead of reading text on Bing? So long as you like the videos in the first place, this could keep you coming back just in case your favorite star has a custom Google answer.