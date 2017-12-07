Show More Results

'Mario + Rabbids' gets a free versus battle mode tomorrow

For when co-op gets a little stale.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
8m ago in AV
The Nintendo Switch is quickly becoming the go-to console for games with couch co-op and local multiplayer. Need more evidence? Ubisoft is adding a versus mode to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, one of the best Switch games available. "Each player has just three available actions per turn, and how you decide to invest them is a big part of the strategy here," a post on Ubiblog reads. "You may be accustomed to moving, attacking and using techniques for each of your heroes during every turn in campaign and co-op, but versus is a different story."

This sounds like more than just a tacked-on addition too. Characters start out upgraded, and who you choose for your team will affect your strategies on the (adorable) battlefield. And if you're in a hurry you can limit battles to as few as seven turns, with time limits for each turn. The free mode goes live tomorrow, December 8th.

