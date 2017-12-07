‘Streets of Rage’ comes to mobiles with local multiplayer

Sega Mega Drive classic Streets of Rage is now available on mobile, thanks to the Sega Forever retro games service, so you can get your dose of denim-clad muscle brawling wherever you are. It also supports local, two-player co-operative raging over Wi-Fi, and works cross-platform between iOS and Android, so you can also bring a touch of nostalgia to your holiday celebrations by battling your siblings and then getting into trouble with your mom when one of you punches the other IRL.
It's the first emulated Sega Forever game to offer multiplayer, and can be played for free if you're willing to put up with ads, or for a couple of dollars if you'd rather enjoy the retro experience ad-free. Sega has also announced that cross-platform multiplayer functionality will be added to its versions of Golden Axe and Altered Beast in the coming weeks.