Tonight's 'Zelda' DLC gives you a motorcycle

The next add-on pack for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild takes the champions from the base game (Goron, Rito and Zora) adds a slew of new challenges. And best of all, it's available incredibly soon. More than just additional shrines, the pack brings in new costumes for the Hero of Time and his trusty steed, and it pulls the King of Hyrule and Princess Zelda into the mix too. "The Champions Ballad" will be released tonight on Switch and Wii U and should give you some extra bits to play through as you're scouring Hyrule. Oh, right, and as Link you'll get to tool around the overworld on a motorcycle. There isn't a lot more you could ask for, really.