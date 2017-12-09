Google Maps will wake you up when you need to get off the bus

[Image credit: TechCrunch]

You probably won't need a feature like that for your daily commute, but if you're traveling to a new city, state or country with a transit system that can be overwhelming for first timers, then it could be a godsend. Simply glance on your lock screen to see where you are (if your GPS and mobile internet are working inside the vehicle, that is) or wait for your phone to tell you that you've arrived. You can even scroll up and make sure you're going the right way. TechCrunch says the feature will go live "soon," but make sure to check your app right now -- it might have already rolled out to random users for testing.

The concept isn't completely new. Transit's self-titled app has a "Go" feature that takes you through every step of a bus or subway ride. Google's implementation would have a clear advantage, though: on Android, you wouldn't have to download a separate app.