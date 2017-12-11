Airbnb will add VR previews of rooms and cities

Airbnb is still in the early stages of adding VR and AR to its services and only has broad plans for adding the fancy new immersive tech. In a blog post, the company predicted it will use virtual reality before a trip, using 360 photos and 3D scans to let tenants wander through homes -- and cities -- to orient themselves before leaving. Then, augmented reality features will help acclimate travelers during trips, pointing out how things work (like unlocking doors) and translating signage. It can also add local cultural context.

Obviously, this is more aspirational than specific, and we expect to hear just how Airbnb plans to implement VR and AR with its services. Or perhaps who they plan to partner with to bring its immersive ideas into its feature set.