Atari's Speakerhat, a hat with speakers, is now on sale

To say this is a novelty would be an understatement. You have to really, truly like the idea of having speakers on your noggin, or at least have enough nostalgia for Atari's early days to drop $100-plus on headgear. However, there's no question that you'll stand out if you splurge on a Speakerhat, especially when you start cranking the beats. Just don't use this as an excuse to blare music at every given opportunity -- a hat with speakers is a privilege.