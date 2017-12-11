Ataribox pre-orders start this week, without any game details

Excited for the Ataribox? Well, starting December 14th, you'll be able to lay down $250 - $300 for the retro-modern console. The company emailed the news to fans recently and even teased that there will be a chance for the "earliest supporters" to snag one at a discounted price. No, there still isn't a firm release date for the console (last we heard was "late spring 2018"), or word on its included games. So, you know, proceed at your own risk regardless of how cool those design prototypes might look.