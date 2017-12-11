Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Atari
save
Save
share

Ataribox pre-orders start this week, without any game details

No, we still don't know when it will be released either.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
51m ago in Business
Comments
209 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Atari

Excited for the Ataribox? Well, starting December 14th, you'll be able to lay down $250 - $300 for the retro-modern console. The company emailed the news to fans recently and even teased that there will be a chance for the "earliest supporters" to snag one at a discounted price. No, there still isn't a firm release date for the console (last we heard was "late spring 2018"), or word on its included games. So, you know, proceed at your own risk regardless of how cool those design prototypes might look.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr