Samsung and NYX want to sell you makeup with VR tutorials

Called the "Impossibly NYX Professional Makeup" experience, you'll be able to watch three makeup tutorials from top beauty video bloggers Kristen Leanne, Mykie, and Karen Sarahi Gonzalez. You'll also be able to use the Gear VR controllers to select different NYX products to learn more about, and you'll be able to to buy the products that are featured in the tutorials at a reduced price. You'll be able to try it out yourself starting December 18th in "select" NYX Professional Makeup stores, with a national rollout to the rest of its 42 retail stores during 2018.

This isn't the first foray into merging technology with makeup, of course. Sephora has its own way of selling makeup via AR tech, yet another trend in the space. While it's hard to say whether a makeup tutorial in VR is any better than one on a flat screen, we'll likely see more of this type of immersive branded advertising in the near future.