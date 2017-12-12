Adobe Lightroom uses AI to edit your photos like a pro

The revamped Auto is available across all platforms, including the desktop, mobile apps and the web.

There are some other helpful upgrades, particularly on the desktop. Computer users now have considerably better tone control, including Tone Curve (to fine-tune the tonality and contrast) and Split Toning (to achieve artistic effects, such as sepia). You can also view photos full-screen and edit the capture time of a photo if your camera is off. Mobile users should see a few tweaks as well. Android gives you shortcuts to specific app modes on Nougat or later, while the iOS camp can automatically add a text watermark upon export and should see improved HDR capture. All told, you likely want this update regardless of how familiar you are with photo editing.