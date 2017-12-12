Alexa's latest trick is helping you find Twitch streams

It's not a huge surprise -- Amazon owns Twitch -- but it's nice to see audio controls for new media platforms. The skill only enables players to play their channels, get notified when they go live and browse for new ones, which means you can't use Alexa to stream hands-free...yet. But at least gadget companies are adding functionality for game fans, kind of like SteelSeries' keyboard that can be keyed to light up when receiving chat messages. The future is coming, streaming fans.