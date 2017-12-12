Apple iMac Pro goes on sale December 14th

This isn't going to completely satisfy creatives waiting for the redesigned Mac Pro, which promises to restore at least some of the modularity that went away with the glossy black cylinder. The iMac Pro is, in many ways, a stopgap machine meant to provide something new to media editors who want a Mac in their workflow. It's still likely to blow away the 2013 Mac Pro in terms of performance, however, and it's one of the few pro all-in-ones you can buy -- it might hit the sweet spot for studios that need a powerful desktop they can easily carry to the set.