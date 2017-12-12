Samsung vs. Acer Mixed Reality headsets: Which handles VR best?

Hardware

The difference between Samsung's and Acer's headsets is immediately clear. The only thing remarkable about Acer's aesthetic is the glossy-blue plastic visor, which, together with the rest of its design, makes it feel like a basic headset. It's a bit flimsy, almost as if it would break apart if it tumbled to the floor. Acer's choice of materials isn't inspired either, especially the cheap foam around the eyepiece. To the company's credit, the faux leather cushioning on the top and rear portions of the headband feels decent.

Samsung's HMD Odyssey, on the other hand, is simply striking. That makes sense though. It was always intended to be a high-end showpiece for Microsoft's Mixed Reality platform. While it, too, is made of plastic, it's of a much higher quality than Acer's device. It looks and feels classier, and it's clearly sturdier. The built-in AKG headphones are also hard to miss: They give the entire device the aura of an expensive pair of audio gear. Samsung's headset is much heavier than Acer's -- it weighs 625 grams versus 380 -- but the plush cushioning around its eyepiece and headband still makes it comfortable to wear.

Samsung's headset even feels more premium than the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. That's because the company was able to learn from those earlier headsets. The HTC Vive still gives off the impression of being a complex device meant for super geeks; the Oculus Rift is admittedly more consumer friendly but lacking in flair. Compared to the PlayStation VR, the most popular headset out there, Samsung's offering feels less like a toy.

You'll notice even more dramatic differences between the two headsets when you examine their displays. Acer's relies on two 2.9-inch screens running at a combined resolution of 2,880 by 1,440 pixels, with a 100-degree field of view. Samsung's, however, uses larger 3.5-inch AMOLED panels, each of which boasts 1,440 by 1,600 resolution (or 3,200 by 1,440 pixels together). Thanks to those bigger screens, the HMD Odyssey also has a wider, 110-degree field of view. And as you'll see below, that makes everything seem much more immersive.

When it comes to their motion controllers, the two companies are once again worlds apart. Acer basically followed Microsoft's reference design completely, similar to HP. That allowed it to get the basics down; it has a decent thumbstick and touchpad, along with the trigger and grip buttons that are so essential to VR experiences. But it's not comfortable to hold for very long, since the controller's straight handles don't rest naturally in your hands. Additionally, the buttons feel flimsier and less satisfying than what you'd get with the Vive and Rift.

Samsung's controller has the same button layout, but the handles are curved slightly to make them more comfortable to hold. Its plastic frame feels sturdier than Acer's, and its buttons and trackpad are also a step up in quality. My only complaint: The top of its joystick is so smooth that it's hard to actually keep your thumb on it. It would have been nice to have ridges or another type of material to avoid slipping. Despite that, the thumbstick steel feels smoother to use than Acer's; it's more in line with what we expect from gaming-console controllers these days.

In use