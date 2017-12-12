YouTube TV is available in 34 new markets

The new locations include New Orleans, Green Bay, Tucson, Tulsa, San Diego and San Antonio. You can see the complete list at YouTube TV's website -- just scroll down and expand the FAQ, or visit the dedicated support page.

We reviewed the service when it first debuted, and like all live TV streaming services, it had its drawbacks. It's a pretty good bargain at $35/per month, but the tradeoff is that it's missing channels like CNN, the Food Network and TNT. The service allows up to six users in one household to share an account, and there are no limits on DVR space. While the service did not have apps for TV-connected devices at the time of our review, it's since added them for Android devices. The Apple TV app is still in the works, according to the company.