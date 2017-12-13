'Doctor Who Time Vortex VR' is an endless runner with a TARDIS

Fans of our favorite Time Lord can get all timey-wimey with a VR reboot of Doctor Who Time Vortex 360, a web/mobile game that came out this past May. You can steer the TARDIS through various space obstacles, Rez-style, with Cardboard, Daydream, Gear VR and Vive via a web browser. The game is also available for Android and iOS on phones and tablets using mobile versions of Chrome, Firefox or Safari.
Doctor Who Time Vortex VR is essentially an endless runner. While the BBC wants you to think you get to step into the long-running show's universe, you're really only steering a TARDIS through various stages and rings, collecting shiny stars and avoiding crashing into asteroids. In VR, you'll turn your head to do so, while mobile players can simply tilt their phones to steer. Whether you strap a pair of goggles on your face or just play on your smartphone, if moving the TARDIS around on a screen is your cup of tea, then by all means go check this one out.