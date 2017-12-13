'Doctor Who Time Vortex VR' is an endless runner with a TARDIS

Doctor Who Time Vortex VR is essentially an endless runner. While the BBC wants you to think you get to step into the long-running show's universe, you're really only steering a TARDIS through various stages and rings, collecting shiny stars and avoiding crashing into asteroids. In VR, you'll turn your head to do so, while mobile players can simply tilt their phones to steer. Whether you strap a pair of goggles on your face or just play on your smartphone, if moving the TARDIS around on a screen is your cup of tea, then by all means go check this one out.