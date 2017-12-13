'Fez Pocket Edition’ is now available on iOS

The 2D puzzle platformer Fez from the independent game studio Polytron has had a long road in its journey to iOS, but now it's finally here. You can now purchase Fez Pocket Edition from the App Store for $4.99. It's designed for both the iPhone and the iPad.
It's a six-year-old game, but that doesn't take away from just how remarkable Fez is. It was important for indie gaming because of its popularity and the dedication it inspired in its fan base. The game involves shifting perspectives in order to solve complicated puzzles. It remains to be seen how its designers have adapted it to iOS touch controls, but considering how long it's been teased, it's safe to say that they will do it justice.