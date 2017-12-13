Twitch partners with NBA's G League to livestream games

Viewers can opt in to co-streams, or commentary overlaid on the NBA G League game, that feature popular Twitch personalities like Goldglove, as well as basketball fans. Games will also feature an overlay that shows different stats and awards loyalty points for interacting with the stream. The channel and its features were created with Twitch Extensions, a new tool that allows third parties to customize their pages and streams with interactive features.

The NBA G League is the NBA's official minor league, so this announcement will likely only appeal to a subset of basketball fans. However, its implications are interesting. This could be the first step towards broadcasting the top league games on the service. The NBA G League seems like a great, low-risk way to gauge interest and test features to accompany these games.