Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Atari
save
Save
share

Ataribox delays pre-orders due to development problems

An updated launch plan will be available soon.
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
7m ago in AV
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Atari

Preorders for the Ataribox were scheduled to start today, December 14th, but it appears that plan has hit a snag. Atari sent out an email today that said it's taking longer than expected "to create the platform and ecosystem the Atari community deserves."

The company wants to make sure its product lives up to expectations, so it's delaying the preorders and until it can figure out whatever issues the Ataribox is facing. An updated launch plan is going to be announced in the next few weeks, and the Ataribox team will keep supporters in the loop about what's going on.

The console will be priced in the $250 to $300 range, though Atari has teased that early supporters may receive a discount. It will feature an AMD processor and a Linux operating system, but we still don't have any details about preloaded games.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr