LG's refreshed Gram laptops get a quad-core processor bump

The trio have the Dell XPS 13 in their sights with 8th-gen Intel Core chips, a full HD display, and carbon magnesium alloy bodies that are MIL-ST 810G tested for durability. The company claims to have packed more display into the 14-incher by trimming the bezels, making it the same size as a standard 13 inch laptop. We'll be able to check out the difference for ourselves when we roll through CES.

Unlike Dell's ultrabook, LG claims it's still managed to cram the webcam above the display, and it's again touting (frankly unbelievable) day-long battery times. Optional features include a fingerprint sensor, a touchscreen, and Thunderbolt 3. Alas, LG is keeping the lid on the price for now. The 2018 LG Gram range will be available in the US next month, with more markets to follow.