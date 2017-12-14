'Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty' debuts on smartphones

The Oddworld team says that you can tweak graphic options if your smartphone isn't up to the game, lowering resolution or turning off post-effects. They've also added a new tutorial complete with pop-ups, and ease you into the game's starting area more gradually than before.

Touch Arcade notes that the 2.5D puzzle-oriented platformer already uses most of your controller's buttons on PS4, so the mobile game's on-screen touch controls can get a little busy. Shield users are already good there, but iOS and Android users might want to consider MFi or Android controllers. Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty is now on sale on iOS, Google Play and NVIDIA's Shield Store for $7.99