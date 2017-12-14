'Photographs' dark narrative masquerades as a mobile puzzle game

Photographs follows five different short stories - each with its own unique puzzle gameplay to solve. "It's unusual, and it's dark," Luca told Engadget in an email. "There isn't anything else out there like it." Redwood is working with Pixelshuh for the art and Ben Prunty (FTL) for the soundtrack, giving Photographs even more indie cred.

The secret is that it's actually a narrative game. "The dioramas, the photographs, the sound, the voices, and the puzzles, come together to create a cohesive narrative experience that tells that specific story," writes Redwood on the game page. "Maybe."

If you're worried about difficulty, Redwood reassures us that Photographs will be accessible. "You play through a bunch of puzzles as the story slowly unfolds around you," he said. "Anybody can play."