Image credit: Samsung
Sling TV now streams directly on your 2017 Samsung smart TV

You no longer need a separate device.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
43m ago in AV
Samsung

If you bought one of Samsung's 2017 smart TV models, you can go ahead and ditch the device you're using to pipe in Sling TV. The live TV streaming company announced today that its app is now available directly those models, which will nix the need for separate streaming gadget or set-top box.

You'll need to have either a Sling Orange or Sling Blue subscription, though there is a free 7-day trial period if you're newly signing up. You'll also need to install the app on your set by searching for "Sling TV" in the Samsung Smart Hub and then log in to your account in order to get started.

