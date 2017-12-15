Google Chrome beta delivers mute tool for autoplay videos

Months ago, a blog post by the good developers of Chrome let its users know that come January, users would be free of audio from autoplaying videos. As far as we know, those upgrades is still on track to arrive in early 2018 for all users, but you can get this feature (among others) today by downloading the Chrome 64 beta.
The autoplay-muting setting is located in the beta version's permissions bar, which can be accessed from the icons next to the URL (either an 'i' for info or a green padlock), notes 9to5Google. You'll have to do this with each and every website, but it should still block sound when navigating to other pages within the site.
The beta includes other upgrades too, like a stronger pop-up blocker and better protection from malicious prompts that try to automatically redirect users to other websites. It also adds HDR video playback for Windows 10 users in HDR mode, a "Split View" multitasking feature for Chrome OS and other developer tweaks. If you're interested, download the beta here.