Google Inbox will remind you to unsubscribe from unread promo emails

Google has made email a much less tedious, junky affair for a lot of us, and it's about to take another step to helping us clean out our inboxes. According to a report over at Android Police, users of Google's Inbox app will start seeing new tips that will prompt them to unsubscribe from any promotional emails that haven't been opened in a month.
If you have any emails that Inbox has classified under its "Promos" tag, you might start seeing a new Inbox Tip that offers an easy way to unsubscribe (or say no thanks, if you want to keep getting the emails). The feature appears to be new, and seems to only be available on Android phones and the web version of Inbox.
None of the editors at Engadget seem to have one of these tip cards, yet, but Android Police has images of the feature and we've reached out to Google for confirmation. We'll update this post when we hear back.