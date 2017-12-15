Google Inbox will remind you to unsubscribe from unread promo emails

If you have any emails that Inbox has classified under its "Promos" tag, you might start seeing a new Inbox Tip that offers an easy way to unsubscribe (or say no thanks, if you want to keep getting the emails). The feature appears to be new, and seems to only be available on Android phones and the web version of Inbox.

None of the editors at Engadget seem to have one of these tip cards, yet, but Android Police has images of the feature and we've reached out to Google for confirmation. We'll update this post when we hear back.