Google Maps will now tell you when to get off the bus or train

A mass transit feature for the Android version of Google Maps that notifies you when you need to get off the bus is finally live. It also includes step-by-step navigation, departure times and ETAs for your next public transportation ride. You can also track your progress as you go, just like you can when walking, biking or driving.
Finding the feature is pretty simple: just drop into Google Maps on your Android phone, enter your destination, select directions for Transit and tap on the route you want to take. Hit the Start button and you're golden.