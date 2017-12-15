iTunes isn't coming to the Windows Store this year after all

"We have been working with Microsoft to deliver the full iTunes experience to our customers and we need a little more time to get it right," an Apple spokesperson told ZDNet via email. ZDNet notes that Windows 10 S users can only run apps that come from the Microsoft Store, meaning they can't load iTunes any other way. The site also reports that while plans are likely still in place to put iTunes on Windows, neither Apple nor Microsoft has been clear about when, or even why it's being held up. We've reached out to both companies for more details and will update this post when we hear back.