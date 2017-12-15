'L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files' is available now for HTC Vive

We were excited to hear that 2011 detective simulator L.A. Noire was headed to modern consoles and the HTC Vive for some VR action. The title received some visual upgrades, too, making the jump to PS4, Xbox One and the Switch a bit more graphically appealing. The Vive version is now available as a set of seven self-contained cases from the original game, remade for virtual reality and titled L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files.
Rockstar Games says that it picked the seven cases for "their suitability to the virtual reality experience." The cases include Upon Reflection, Armed and Dangerous, Buyer Beware, The Consul's Car, The Silk Stocking Murder, Reefer Madness, and A Different Kind of War. You can grab a copy of the VR title for $30 on Steam, Rockstar's own game store, Warehouse, or via HTC's storefront, Viveport.