Creepy platformer 'Inside' leaps from console to iOS

Inside was my favorite game from 2016. It's a short, atmospheric adventure by Playdead — the same studio behind the mesmerizing, monochromatic Limbo — with a truly thought-provoking ending. Even now, I think about the game's final moments and what some of the build-up meant. If you haven't played it before and own an iPhone or iPad, there's no better chance to jump in — the game is out on iOS today. It's free to start but requires a $6.99 fee to reach the end credits. Trust me, it's well worth the asking price; few puzzle-platformers are this hauntingly beautiful.