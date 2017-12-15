Show More Results

Image credit: Playdead
Creepy platformer 'Inside' leaps from console to iOS

Playdead's follow-up to 'Limbo' costs $6.99 on the App Store.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago in Art
Comments
Playdead

Inside was my favorite game from 2016. It's a short, atmospheric adventure by Playdead — the same studio behind the mesmerizing, monochromatic Limbo — with a truly thought-provoking ending. Even now, I think about the game's final moments and what some of the build-up meant. If you haven't played it before and own an iPhone or iPad, there's no better chance to jump in — the game is out on iOS today. It's free to start but requires a $6.99 fee to reach the end credits. Trust me, it's well worth the asking price; few puzzle-platformers are this hauntingly beautiful.

Source: Inside (iOS)
In this article: art, gaming, Inside, Limbo, Playdead
By Nick Summers @nisummers

Nick is an associate editor at Engadget, covering video games, VR and anything else that takes his fancy. Before joining Engadget he was a reporter at The Next Web. He has a degree in multimedia journalism from Bournemouth University and an NCTJ certificate. He lives in London and dreams of the day he can pilot his own Gundam.

