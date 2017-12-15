RIP, AOL Instant Messenger

AIM started life as a built-in chat application for America Online's desktop client, back when millions bought their internet service from AOL, now called Oath, and now owners of this very site. It didn't capture the imagination of the early internet until it was spun out as a separate app back in 1997. The little yellow guy soon became iconic. Fortunately there's no shortage of messaging services now -- if you're not Facetiming or using Snapchat, that is. We'll always have the memories.

All good things come to an end. On Dec 15, we'll bid farewell to AIM. Thank you to all our users! #AIMemories https://t.co/b6cjR2tSuU pic.twitter.com/V09Fl7EPMx — AIM (@aim) October 6, 2017